5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.60. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 1,846,554 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. Cormark reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.26 million. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1595125 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

