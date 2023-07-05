61,680 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,771.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

