62,446 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.