62,639 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 323,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

