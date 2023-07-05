65,180 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.
In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,489 shares of company stock worth $3,615,923. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
