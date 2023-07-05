65,799 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

