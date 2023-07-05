66,108 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.