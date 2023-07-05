66,794 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.