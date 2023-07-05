69,405 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

