69,533 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 65.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,840 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

PODD stock opened at $283.43 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.