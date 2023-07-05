71,423 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

