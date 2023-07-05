71,539 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,539 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in VMware by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $270,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

