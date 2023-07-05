71,695 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.