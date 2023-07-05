71,710 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.