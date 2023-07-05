AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AAON Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AAON by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AAON by 1,254.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320,809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

