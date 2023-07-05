Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $14.57. Aaron’s shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 123,752 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $450.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -108.70%.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

