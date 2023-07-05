Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.66. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 311,970 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,058,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

