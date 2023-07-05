Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.45. Approximately 1,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.90.

Accelleron Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.58.

Accelleron Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

