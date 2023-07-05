Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

ACCD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $997.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accolade

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,930.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,892 shares of company stock worth $327,975. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

