Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aceragen Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACGN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72. Aceragen has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Aceragen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aceragen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aceragen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aceragen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aceragen during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aceragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.