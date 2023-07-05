Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 302,731 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

