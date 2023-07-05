Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advent Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

