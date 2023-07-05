AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 106.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

