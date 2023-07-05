AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.