AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AGBA Group Stock Down 41.5 %

NASDAQ:AGBAW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. AGBA Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

AGBA Group Company Profile

AGBA Group Holding Limited focuses on operating a full-service platform to banks, other financial institutions, brokers, and individual financial advisors to advise and serve its retail clients. The company offers a range of financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

