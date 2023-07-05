AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.18.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AGCO by 483.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 48.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

