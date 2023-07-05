AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.04. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

