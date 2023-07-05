AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

