AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Trading Down 3%

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 338,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,094,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

