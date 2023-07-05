AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Up 1.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.22. 279,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 256,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

AIA Group Announces Dividend

AIA Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

