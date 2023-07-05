Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

