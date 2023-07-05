Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.19. 3,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$192.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.76.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.