Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

