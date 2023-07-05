All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

