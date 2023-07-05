Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,594,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,594,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,960 shares of company stock worth $28,157,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.