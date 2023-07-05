Allworth Financial LP Acquires 109 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

