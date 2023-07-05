Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

