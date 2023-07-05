Allworth Financial LP Buys 297 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,570 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,501.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

