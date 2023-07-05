Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of DNP opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

