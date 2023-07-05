Allworth Financial LP Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $91,412,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

