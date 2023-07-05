Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,413 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 309.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 410,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $395,894 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

