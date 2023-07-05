Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,754 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 287.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

