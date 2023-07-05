Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

