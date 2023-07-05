Allworth Financial LP Sells 711 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 744.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,089,960 shares of company stock valued at $28,157,550 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

