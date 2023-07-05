Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.