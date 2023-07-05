Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

