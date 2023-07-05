Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

