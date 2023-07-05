Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,168,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,646,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.