Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

