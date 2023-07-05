ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.35. 52,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 243,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.